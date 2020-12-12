Large southern red oak tree cut down in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The largest southern red oak in Knox County had to be felled Friday morning.

Standing tall off of West Glenwood Avenue, the tree had provided shade and memories for decades.

We’re told it had been slowly deteriorating since 2008, when a wind storm split the tree. Rain had seeped into the crack, leaving some limbs dead and eventually, invasive beetles made it a home.

The owner said Friday she’s slowly been saying goodbye since the start of the pandemic.

Property owner Kim Davis also said while she’s sad to see the tree go, she looks forward to planting a new one in its place.

Southern red oaks are native to the southeastern United States and its name comes from its leaf color during late summer and fall.