Largest collection of remaining Titanic life jackets now on display in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The largest collection of remaining RMS Titanic life jackets are now on display in Pigeon Forge.

Six life jackets from the Titanic will be on display through December at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge. Out of the 3,000 life jackets from the RMS Titanic, only 12 are known to exist.

“This is a stunning, world exclusive exhibit, and we’re extremely proud to bring it to Pigeon Forge and to millions of our Titanic followers,” said Museum President, COO and Co-owner Mary Kellogg. “There are only 12 known RMS Titanic life jackets left in the world, out of the 3,000 that were on board the ship. For the first time anywhere, six of these priceless artifacts will be on display at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge.

The museum opened in 2010 and features over 400 artifacts directly from the ship and its passengers. The Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., opens daily at 9 a.m.