Last chance to get Girl Scout cookies Saturday at drive-thru booth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Saturday is your last chance to get Girl Scout cookies this year and help troops in East Tennessee.

The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians is hosting a special cookie drive-thru to sell remaining boxes they weren’t able to sell due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The drive-thru booth will be set up from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of West Town Mall.

“We couldn’t have cookie booths in March because of COVID which is why so many people missed their opportunity to get cookies,” Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians said. “We’ve got lots of cookies, about 100,000 boxes of cookies left that need a loving home.”

Girl Scouts and their troop leaders will on-hand, practicing social distancing and wearing gloves and masks, to give you your cookies. You won’t even have to get out of the car.

The proceeds from the sale stay local and allow troops to pay for outdoor adventures and community projects.

