KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Loudon County deputy was killed Thursday morning in a crash that shut down northbound lanes of I-75. In response to the death of Sgt. Chris Jenkins, neighboring law enforcement agencies are sharing their support for LCSO and his family.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook asking people to pray for “God’s comfort and peace to cover the department.” Similarly, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office posted, “Sheriff Tom Spangler is asking everyone to remember our blue family at the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers.”

Knoxville Police shared that their “thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and the entire Loudon County community.” The Scott County Sheriff’s Office posted, “Our hearts continue to break and our hearts are in deeper mourning for our Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, TN. brothers and sisters.”

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office posted, “Sheriff Ron Seals, Chief Deputy Michael Hodges, and the entire Sevier County Sheriff’s Office would like to express deepest condolences to our friends and blue family at the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.”

Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones shared a message asking people to remember the “Loudon County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers!” Similar messages were also shared by the Madisonville Police Department, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, and the Dandridge Police Department.