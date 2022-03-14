KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — When Knox County students from spring break return to class, they will not be required to wear masks.

U.S District Judge Ronnie Greer granted a motion to lift the mask mandate for the next 60 days, pending the outcome of his court-ordered mediation.

COVID cases in Knox County have decreased since the start of the school year. The CDC recently downgraded the risk of transmission in the county to ‘low’ from ‘medium.’

State Representative Gloria Johnson (D) said, “the whole point is that we need to mask to protect our school staff and our kids when the transmission was high. Knox County according to the CDC is now under green.”

State Representative Jason Zachary (R) said, “they are at the lowest risk in our community thankfully, hospitalizations have always been extremely low. Children just aren’t as susceptible to COVID as adults.”

Zachary has been vocal about his support for getting rid of masks in schools. He and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs are helping to support a lawsuit aimed at ending a court-enforced mask mandate in Knox County Schools.

“Many of the studies that we’ve submitted with our suit related to masks that are peer-reviewed, that are clinical trials, [say] masks can actually cause damage emotionally, intellectually, physically in terms of development of children.”

Jacobs also shared his thoughts on the recent order lifting the mandate.

“I am thrilled the mask mandate order has been paused through almost the end of the school year. But celebration is premature. First, this is only temporary. Second, there are still serious questions to be answered. What is the power of the Board of Education to set policy? And will CDC guidelines become de facto law in Knox County Schools? We can’t forget this case potentially impacts more than the 60,000 public school students in Knox County and could become a precedent for judicial expansion of the ADA nationwide.”

While Johnson said she’s had no hand in the mask-related lawsuits, following public health officials’ guidelines is the best way to go.

“No one wanted us to be masked forever. There are folks on one side of this issue that acts as if we all want to be masked. I can’t wait to take the masks off but I’m going to do all I can to protect others. So I’m going to pay close attention to the transmission.”

Both Zachary and Johnson are reminding people that this is only a temporary decision made by the judge that will last for the next 60 days.

“The decision could be overturned if the plaintiffs come back and ask for a revised order,” said Zachary.

“If cases increase greatly then we might have to mask again,” Johnson adds.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie Greer wrote in his ruling that the joint motion to modify the mandate during the 60-day period was consistent with the CDC’s current guidance.

It states that mask-wearing should be a matter of personal preference in communities where the risk of COVID-19 transmission is considered low.