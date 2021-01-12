Lawsuit filed over jail conditions in Cocke County

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A lawsuit has been filed over conditions at the Cocke County Jail. The suit argues that the sheriff and others have failed to take precautions to protect the inmates there.

The suit was filed on behalf of inmates at the jail in general and specifically, Dexter Manning. Manning suffered a list of injuries while in custody back in 2019.

He claimed he was attacked by another inmate and wound up in the hospital.

The suit blames overcrowding, understaffing and other problems at the jail; it’s also asking for $30M in damages.

WATE will keep you posted about any response from the county, or sheriff to this suit.