Lawsuit filed over Oak Ridge Police arrest

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Anderson County man is suing the city of Oak Ridge for $1 million over what happened at his home.

Court documents allege excessive force was used once police arrived at the home of Carlos Williams on Jellico Lane after his wife had called 911 saying Williams was in need of medical assistance.

His wife told responding officers he suffered a seizure. Officers then tried performing a sobriety test, noting that he was acting confused and refusing medical care. That’s when he tried getting away from officers.

The suit claims excessive force was used to stop and arrest Williams after he refused to be cuffed. A taser was also used in the process, and the suit also claimed Williams was hit in the head.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to the city for comment on the lawsuit; we’ll share its response once the city replies.

