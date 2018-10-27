Lawyer in popular Netflix series stops in Knoxville, talks problems in criminal justice system

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The name David Rudolf is growing in notoriety as Netflix's 'The Staircase' continues to draw clicks across the country. Rudolf represented Michael Peterson, whose wife, Kathleen Peterson, was found dead at the bottom of their stairs in their North Carolina home in 2001.

Peterson was convicted of first-degree murder in 2003. Peterson lives as a free man today, after entering an Alford plea last year.

Rudolf spends much of his time traveling the country to talk about issues within the criminal justice system.

Thursday, he brought the topic to more than 300 people at the Bijou Theatre in an event dubbed "an evening with David Rudolf."

Rudolf wanted local attorney and longtime friend, James A. H. Bell to sit alongside him in a panel discussion to provide a local perspective.

Rudolf was open to answering questions surrounding the 13-episode Netflix series. He also showed video that didn't make it into the final product.

Rudolf's ultimate goal Thursday was to raise awareness about the broader facing the courts, issues he says he's dealt with for decades, including fake science and prejudicial publicity. He says the tactics aren't new, but what is new is "people's ability to see it."

He says he doesn't regret allowing the French filmmakers follow their legal battles following the death of Kathleen Peterson.

"We had them working for us pre-trial so that anything they filmed pre-trial came within our privilege." He also says they took extra steps to ensure the prosecutors wouldn't subpoena the material, including sending the film to France daily.

"All of these documentaries serve a purpose," he said.

Rudolf even referenced the series "Making a Murderer," where he says people get a chance to see an interrogation technique used by police and how it's used to coerce and can lead to a fabricated confession.

He also brought attention to the term 'fake science.' "

When experts testify beyond what the science will allow them to say and just make up stuff, and that stuff happens across the country, "I'm sure it happens here in Knoxville and it's a real problem," Rudolf said.

Bell, a Knoxville criminal defense attorney, acknowledged it as a problem, too.

They're specifically referring to expert witnesses that may have the persuasion to turn a jury. Bell said "Most experts aren't just local." If a diligent attorney finds an experts testimony to be false or fabricated, Bell says "there are no sanctions against them, and they're free to roam and testify for anyone willing to pay."

Rudolf also laid out what journalists do that can impact a defendants right to a fair trial.

He gave the example of perp walks, the video you've likely seen of a suspect in handcuffs and an orange or striped jumpsuit, lead by police. Rudolf says it's an example of adverse publicity and says it can affect the right to a fair trial.

Specifically on the topic of Michael Peterson and the Netflix series, Rudolf says he doesn't communicate with Peterson too frequently, maybe once or twice a month.

He says Peterson still lives in Durham living on military pension and social security.

"He lives a normal life going to grocery store, movies, visiting with his grandchildren," he said.

On whether he believes, fully, his client didn't murder his wife, Rudolf says:

"What I know in my heart is I don't believe Michael Peterson did this. I never saw any evidence that convinced me that he did this. The motive never made any sense to me. The scenario never made any sense to me and I've tried a lot of cases. I've been involved in a lot more and generally speaking you can sort of figure out what might have happened to account for the prosecution. In this case, there was no scenario that made sense to me. So, can I say to an absolute certainty that he's innocent? No one can say that, but I can say for sure the prosecution didn't prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Ultimately, he hopes the speaking engagements, like Thursday's, and the documentary are a teaching moment:

"I want people to take away a skepticism about the evidence that prosecutors present in cases, the scientific evidence, the testimony of police officers. We ought not just be accepting that sort of testimony because it's coming from an authority figure. We have to start questioning authority and we have to start resiting the abuse of power," he said.

Bell calls the interest in recent criminal justice cases around the country a "clarion call out for lawyers to educate themselves in various disciplines, fingerprint evidence, DNA, and forensic science."

