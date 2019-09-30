LCSO Chief Deputy graduates FBI Academy

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – A local chief deputy has made Loudon County Sheriff’s Office history by becoming the agency’s first-ever leader to graduate from Quantico.

Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis completed the FBI’s prestigious National Leadership Academy earlier this month.

Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis (Photo: LCSO)

The academy is a 10-week program that teaches intelligence theory, terrorist mindset, and forensic science.

Law enforcement managers are nominated because of their leadership qualities and take the skills they learn at the academy back to their agencies to continue keeping communities safe.