LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Saturday marks 18 years since the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office lost an officer in the line of duty.

Deputy Jason Scott was shot and killed in 2004 when responding to a domestic disturbance call. Deputy Scott was the cousin of Sergeant Chris Jenkins, who was fatally struck by a vehicle while on duty with the LCSO in February.

LCSO shared a message to their Facebook page honoring Scott on the anniversary of his death.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 18 years ago. 18 years since we lost one of our own. 18 years since a family felt unthinkable tragedy. It seems both forever ago and just like yesterday at the same time. And sadly, we are reminded of how fragile life can be and how much great sacrifice comes with selfless service. Today, as we remember the life of Deputy Jason Scott, Sheriff Tim Guider asks that you join us as we keep the Scott Family in our thoughts and prayers. 910 holds a special place in the hearts of our family, both young and old, as we make it a point to share Jason’s story with all who wear our patch. He is forever a piece of our past, our history and our future. Loudon County Sheriff’s Office

Scott was shot four times while responding to the call. A 16-year-old suspect had been beating his mother with a post before shooting Scott. Deputies had called for assistance and the teenager barricaded himself, armed with numerous rifles. Three other officers were injured when they were being shot at by the teenager. Scott was flown to the UT Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputy Scott served with LCSO for three years before his death. He was survived by his wife, mother, father, sister and daughter, Jayden, who is now a senior at Loudon High School.