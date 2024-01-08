KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lenoir City Utilities Board is working to restore an outage in West Knoxville caused by a fallen tree.

LCUB shared around 8 p.m. that customers in the area of Concord Hills, Canton Hollow and Woody Road have been impacted by the power outage. Nearly 1,700 customers have been impacted, according to the LCUB outage map.

The utility provider shared on Facebook that total restoration of power will take several hours. A fallen tree on Canton Hollow Road affected four electric line poles and the associated conductor.

Downed tree damaged several power poles on Canton Hollow Road, causing a power outage for LCUB customers on Jan. 8, 2024. Credit: Ian Gibbs

The WATE 6 Storm Team has been tracking heavy rain and strong winds expected to impact the area Monday night and overnight into Tuesday morning. Several school systems in East Tennessee have announced closures or delays in anticipation of severe weather.

LCUB serves over 75,000 customers in Knoxville, Lenoir City, Loudon, and Oak Ridge.