KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A substation belonging to the Lenoir City Utilities Board in the Cedar Bluff area of western Knox County is experiencing an outage.

The utility provider said around 7 p.m. that the outage is impacting all homes and businesses in the area and crews are working to restore power.

It could take two to three hours for the power to be restored according to LCUB.