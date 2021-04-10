Leaders cut ribbon on trail system that follows 87 miles of Norris Lake shoreline

NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) — Government leaders in the area surrounding Norris Lake are hoping a new trail system will have visitors hiking through the area.

The Norris Lake project team cut the ribbon on the trail system Friday. The team says they hope the word gets out about where people can go to hike and bike and about the connecting trails in the area.

A recent study was done to look at connecting trails in the Norris watershed, Blue Ridge State Park and Norris Dam State Park.

This collaborative approach to branding and connecting hiking and biking trails in the Norris Lake watershed is an enormous health and recreational benefit,” Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank said.

The Norris Lake Area Trail System consists of 87 miles of trails adjacent to the shoreline of Norris Lake within 15 miles of each other. The trails are at Anderson County Park, Big Ridge State Park, Loyston Point, Norris Dam State Park, and Norris Dam.

This project will go a long way to showing the rest of the country what we already known, and that’s that this region is one of the best places in the country to live, to work and to play,” David Bowling, TVA vice president of land and river management, said.