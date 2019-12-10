Leaders discuss moving Knox County Schools offices to TVA East Tower

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Will Knox County Schools offices move to the Tennessee Valley Authority East Tower? That’s what county leaders discussed Monday night at a commission meeting.

After around an hour of discussion, a motion to moved ahead without any recommendation passed unanimously.

This, after the law director voiced concerns on voting on agenda items, saying “there are holes in the contract.”

Meanwhile, Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero estimates moving to the TVA East Tower will only cost a little over $4 per square foot, including maintenance.

Rogero also said that kind of value cannot be found anywhere else in the county and KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas agreed.

