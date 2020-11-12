Leaf pickup season underway for Knoxville Public Service Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city’s Public Service Department is already in the thick of leaf pickup season.

The department transitioned from brush to leaves Nov. 3 and they’ve been hard at work ever since. In just four months last year, crews collected 6,300 tons, or 12.6 million pounds, of leaves.

The fallen and collected leaves are delivered to Living Earth, where they are mulched and composted with other organic material into various yard products that the company markets and sells.

Living Earth also provides the city with up to 1,000 cubic yards of hardwood mulch and 200 cubic yards of playground mulch annually that goes to landscape beds and parks.

Crews try to get to each neighborhood four times a year.

To find out when they will be in your neighborhood, visit the city’s leaf pickup schedule website.