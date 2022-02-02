KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — To kick off the month of “love” the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society’s First Thursday Nature Supper Club is focusing on the courtship and bonding of birds. The event titled Love is in the Air will be held on Thursday, February 3rd at 7:00 p.m. via zoom.

The group suggests grabbing your favorite dinner, sitting back and listening to local naturalist Stephen Lyn Bales teach about the beauties of the bird world. The event will go through several species including the great horned owls, who are the first to start courtship rituals, and the cedar waxwings, who typically begin their pair bonding in June.

The program is free, but registration is required to receive the zoom link. Register at www.utarboretumsociety.org. The event will be recorded, and closed captioning is available.

Please contact UT Arboretum Education Coordinator, Michelle Campanis, at mcampani@utk.edu with any questions or registration issues.

To learn more about the Arboretum Society or for questions on this program, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org