KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum is offering a beginner Cherokee language course. The course will consist of four, two-hour classes on Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31. Classes will be held from from 6-8 p.m.

The class will be taught by Lou Jackson and Joel Turner who are enrolled members of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians. The cost of the class is $60 for all four evenings. The language classes will be held in the museum’s education room.

Anyone interested in taking this class should contact the museum at 423-884-6246 or seqmus@tds.net to register. The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum is located at 576 Highway 360, Vonore, TN, 37885.