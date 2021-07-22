Learn lifesaving skills: Sevierville Fire Department holding CPR classes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The Sevierville Fire Department is holding three classes on Saturdays to equip the Sevierville residents with life savings skills. Classes will be on August 14, October 23, and December 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1162 Dolly Parton Parkway.

Class attendees will leave to recognize life-threatening emergencies, how to provide CPR to victims of all ages, use an AED, administer basic first aid, and how to control severe bleeding to save both themselves and others. Classes cost $10 per person and include all class materials and a certificate.

There are only 10 spots per class and participants are asked to call 865-453-9276 to reserve their spot as soon as possible. If you are unable to attend one of the classes, SFD suggests CPR Anytime to learn the core skills of CPR at home.

The SFD will have CPR pocket mask/barrier devices available for an additional $10.00. For additional information about SFD programs or for CPR resources call the SFD at 865-453-9276.