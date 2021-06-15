Learn more about Cycling during Morristown’s Pedal the Park

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — If the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships has you in the mood to learn more about cycling, the Morristown Parks and Recreation Department has you covered with “Pedal the Park.”

At Frank Lorino Park on Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., groups from throughout the city will be on hand to share tips and tricks on biking and take a group ride through the park.

Morristown BMX will be offering demonstrations at the BMX Track and the Pump Track. Five Rivers Mountain Bike Club will have a booth sharing information on mountain and gravel biking. Chris Gunter, Wheel Sports, will teach basic bike repair tips and show how to pick the best bike for you.

To learn how to stay safe while biking, Morristown Police Department will be sharing road safety tips and rules when riding through a neighborhood, back roads, or city streets.

The Epilepsy Foundation of East Tennessee will be giving out free helmets to children ages 3-17. They will have adult helmets in exchange for a $20 donation.

“If you are interested in cycling and would like to learn more about our community offerings, join us on the 26th for a fun-filled morning,” stated Frankie Cox, Recreation Superintendent. “We invite all cycling enthusiasts to come to the park and let us know your interest to help grow the opportunities in the Lakeway area.”

All ballfields and Disc Golf courses will be closed during the event.