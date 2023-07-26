OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the success of “Oppenheimer,” many may not realize how close they are to the historical sites of the Manhattan Project in East Tennessee.

The recently released movie “Oppenheimer” follows the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer‘s work developing the first nuclear weapons in Los Alamos New Mexico as a part of Project Y, now known as the Manhattan Project.

Before the site for Project Y was selected, facilities at Clinton Engineering Works (now Oak Ridge) were working to develop and produce fissionable uranium isotope, according to the National World War II Museum. A result of the Manhattan Project was the first atomic weapon, the uranium bomb called “Little Boy,” which was dropped on Hiroshima Japan on Aug. 6, 1945, and used two masses of uranium.

Here are some places in Oak Ridge to learn more about the Manhattan Project:

The Oak Ridge Visitor Center

461 W. Outer Drive, Oak Ridge, TN

One of the best places to start an outing learning about the Manhattan Project is the Oak Ridge Visitor Center located inside the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge. The National Park Service (NPS) says visitors are able to speak with park rangers, watch a short film on the Manhattan Project, pick up a junior ranger book and get more information about Manhattan Project sites throughout the community.

The visitor center is also located near the Manhattan Project National Historical Park. The NPS says the park has three sites, one in each of the cities associated with the Manhattan Project: Hanford, Washington, Los Alamos, New Mexico and Oak Ridge.

During the visit, anyone who participates can get their passport book stamped with the site’s traditional passport stamp and one-third of the unique three-part stamp which is made up of stamps from each of the visitor centers.

American Museum of Science & Energy

115 E Main St, Oak Ridge, TN

The museum is a Smithsonian Institution affiliate opened its doors to the public on March 19, 1949. In addition to information about the Manhattan Project, the museum has exhibits on big science, national security, energy leadership and environmental restoration, as well as several temporary exhibits.

The museum, partnered with the NPS and the Department of Energy, also offers guided tours “Behind the Fence,” but are limited to U.S. citizens over the age of 10. The tours are approximately three and a half hours, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and cost $15 per guest, which the museum’s website says includes admission to AMSE and the K-25 History Center for the rest of the business day.

To learn more about the tours, click here.

The Oak Ridge History Museum

102 Robertsville Rd, Oak Ridge, TN

This museum has a wealth of exhibits on the human history of Oak Ridge during the Manhattan Project, according to the NPS. Visitors can expect to see a detailed timeline of Oak Ridge’s history, a scale model of the Chapel on the Hill, information and artifacts about the founding of Oak Ridge, and displays on General Leslie Groves who was the chief administrator of the Manhattan Project.

The NPS says this museum also has the largest collection of original photographs from Ed Wescott, who was the official Army Corps of Engineers’ photographer for the Manhattan Project in Oak Ridge. During his career, he took more than 5,000 photos of the Manhattan Project, including photos of K-25, S-50, X-10 and Y-12 plants and photos of day-to-day life in the secret city.

K-25 History Center

652 Enrichment St, Oak Ridge, TN

For those hoping to learn more about the K-25 Gaseous Diffusion Plant, the K-25 History Center has information about the plant from the Manhattan Project all the way through the Cold War.

Although the building had to be demolished because of its structure’s deteriorated state, K-25 was one of three buildings that enriched a portion of the material for the uranium bomb, the NPS said.

The K-25 history center has more than 250 artifacts and interactive exhibits in its 7,500 square-foot space. In addition to learning about the plant’s role in enriching uranium during the Manhattan Project and the Cold War, visitors can also learn more about the thousands of workers that operated the plant in secrecy.

While this list includes several notable places to visit in Oak Ridge, there are many other places in the area that played important parts in the Manhattan Project. To find out more about them, visit the National Park Service’s website.