Learn more about the plan to extend Pellissippi Parkway at public meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is asking for public opinions on their plan to extend Pellissippi Parkway a little more than four miles to East Lamar Alexander Parkway in Blount County. The proposal calls for a new four-lane highway with a concrete median and separated interchanges.

“We are currently in the design phase of the Pellissippi Parkway project, and so it is a very important meeting we are going to have to allow the public to come in, view the plans, see what’s going on property wise, and so forth, to be able to make comment and be able to get a first look at what we are doing,” TDOT Regional Director Steve Borden said.

TDOT is holding the public meeting from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Heritage High School. The meeting will begin with a formal presentation followed by a group Q&A session at 5:30 p.m. TDOT asks that questions asked during the group Q&A be limited to the general design of the project. After the group Q&A, attendees are invited to have one-on-one conversations with TDOT representatives about the project and any specific concerns they have.

A video of the presentation and Q&A session will be available Sept. 22 on the project website. Comments on the project can also be submitted online until Oct. 12.