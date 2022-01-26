KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dogwood Arts is inviting people to welcome spring with their House & Garden Show. This year’s event will have live music, DIY workshops and a meet-and-greet with Tennessee men’s basketball player John Fulkerson.

The 44th annual event will take place at the Knoxville Convention Center from Friday, Feb. 11 through Sunday, Feb. 13. Organizers share that in addition to home and garden vendors, attendees will be able to find art, jewelry, and handmade products from East Tennessee artists. Nonprofits and community organizations will also be on-site for the Community Organization Fair.

Local experts will provide DIY demonstrations, tips on real estate trends, cooking, home improvement, gardening and similar topics. On Sunday, Tennessee men’s basketball senior John Fulkerson will hold a meet and greet 2-3:30 PM.

For children, there will be East Tennessee PBS is hosting character meet & greets with Elinor, from PBS Kids’ Elinor Wonders Why. The ORNL Federal Credit Union Creation Station will also have art activities for children of all ages.

Attendees can also enter to win Daily Giveaways from Jewelry Television, the Home Depot, and ORNL Federal Credit Union. Tickets are $10.00 for adults, $8.00 for Seniors 65+ and Military, and free for children 12 and under and can be purchased online at dogwoodarts.com or at the door.