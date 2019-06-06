Lecture with Dr. Bill Bass to benefit Cherokee Caverns

It’s been nearly four months since historic rains brought heavy flooding to East Tennessee. Cherokee Caverns was extensively damaged in the flood. Some people even used kayaks to find their way through the cave. The paths and electrical systems were damaged by the water.

They’ve since opened back up, hosting a movie night last Friday, but are still paying for the damages.

Dr. Bill Bass, the founder of the UT Body Farm and 93.1’s Frank Murphy are hosting a fundraiser lecture later this month.

The event is on Monday, June 24, at 7:45 p.m. at the Knoxville Convention Center.

Regular tickets are $50 and VIP tickets in the first four rows are $100 and include a pre-show exhibition With Dr. Bass.

More information is available online.