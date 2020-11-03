Legal Aid of East Tennessee, Knoxville Bar Association hosting legal clinic for military veterans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Legal Aid of East Tennessee and the Knoxville Bar Association are hosting a legal clinic for military veterans on Veterans Day.

Veterans have the chance to get their questions answered concerning adoption, bankruptcy, debt collection, identity theft, estate planning and more.

The event will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11 from noon to 2 p.m. Veterans need to register before Monday, Nov. 9. To register, call 865-637-0484.

