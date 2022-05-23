KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thousands of people could be coming to Knoxville’s first LEGO convention in three years, according to organizers. The Brickuniverse LEGO Fan Convention will take place at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall in downtown Knoxville on August 13 and 14, 2022.

The convention will feature live LEGO builds, the Building Zone with thousands of LEGO bricks for attendees to build with, and select galleries of life-sized LEGO models. Organizers hope the Knoxville event will be one of the best they have ever put on.

A replica of the Golden Gate Bridge (Photo via Brickuniverse)

Minifigures (Photo via Brickuniverse)

LEGO City (Photo via Brickuniverse)

A LEGO display at the LEGO BrickUniverse fan convention on Saturday, June 11, 2016 at Plano Centre in Plano, Texas. (Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News)

Two professional LEGO artists will be traveling to Knoxville to showcase their work. Jonathan Lopes of San Diego, California will showcase over 30 of his LEGO displays including an 8-foot high model of New York City’s Woolworth Building.

Chicago-based artist Rocco Buttliere will bring over 50 massive LEGO models of famous landmarks from around the world including the largest skyscraper in the world, Burj Khalifa and Westminster Palace in London. Both men have exhibitions in London, Chicago, Dallas, Copenhagen and New York.

Tickets are available for August 13 and August 14 and early booking is advised. Find out more and buy tickets at www.brickuniverse.com/knoxville.