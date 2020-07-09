Lenior City opens new Grayson-Denton Fire Hall

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — There was a bit of excitement Thursday, but there was no cause for alarm. The city had a special dedication ceremony to open the Grayson-Denton Fire Hall.

The Lenoir City Fire Department has been working out of the same building for the last 50 years. Mayor Tony Aikens cut the ribbon on the new space complete with a kitchen and pictures from years gone by.

“We’re just blessed to have a place like this … to give employees a safe environment to work in,” Aikens said.

The fire hall is dedicated in honor of former Mayor Joe Grayson and former Fire Chief David Denton.

