Lenoir City Boys & Girls Club receives $25,000 technology grant

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley was the recipient of a $25,000 grant Wednesday.

Government leaders including Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and Mayor Tony Aikens were joined by representatives of Spectrum to present the Spectrum Digital Education Grant.

The funding will be used to purchase new equipment that supports virtual learning and academics for more than 150 Boys & Girls Club members inside and outside the club.