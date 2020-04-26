KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – National Weather Service in Morristown has released their post-storm survey in East Tennessee from Saturday night’s storms.
They report that Lenoir City had damage consistent with 80 mph severe thunderstorm winds around 8:10 p.m.
LATEST STORIES:
- Lenoir City has damage consistent with 80 mph winds from Saturday night’s storms, per National Weather Service
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 30 active Knox County COVID-19 cases
- Led by LSU, Alabama, SEC players dominate remote NFL draft
- Eviction protests in Knoxville amid coronavirus pandemic
- Health care workers counter State House protest to reopen Rhode Island