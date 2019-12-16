Lenoir City man in need of a kidney, asking for the community’s help

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Kevin Crawford has been battling Polycystic Kidney Disease for six years, and needs a new kidney.

Now he’s asking the community’s help in finding a donor.

Kevin was diagnosed with Polycystic Kidney disease 6 years ago. It’s the same disease that took his father’s life.

It’s a condition where cysts take over the kidneys and take away its ability to function. The cysts multiply and grow, making the kidneys enlarged.

For the last two years, Kevin has been enduring 11 hours of dialysis a day while he waits for the call that could save his life.

Kevin is on the kidney transplant list but there are many factors that go into finding him a match.

There are multiple tests that the donor must go through to make sure that the kidney will take for the patient, and to make sure that the donor can survive with just one kidney. The donor also has to be a blood type match.

Kevin’s donor would have to have type O blood.

If you think you or someone you know may be a match for Kevin, or if you would like to become a donor and have questions about the process you can call the UT center for transplant services at 865-305-5340.

You can follow Kevin’s journey on the family’s Facebook page, A kidney for Kevin.