LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — School leaders say due to a large population of students and staff having various respiratory illnesses, all Lenoir City Schools and the district office are closed Friday.

The announcement came overnight. LCS officials say by closing early for the winter break, they hope to prevent the spread of these illnesses. This closure includes all students and staff at all locations.

“All of us at Lenoir City Schools would like to wish you and your family a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. We hope you have lots of time to spend with your loved ones this holiday season and we look forward to seeing you for the spring semester which starts on January 3rd.”