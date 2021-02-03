Lenoir City woman allegedly pulled gun on deputies attempting to serve papers

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities said a woman pulled a gun on Loudon County deputies as they attempted to serve processing papers in Lenoir City on Wednesday.

Law enforcement are at the scene of the incident on Waller Street in Lenoir City. The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said that is all the information they can release at this time.









Ninth District Attorney Russell Johnson said that he is aware of an ongoing situation in Lenoir City and has notified the TBI to be on standby in the event any law enforcement ends up shooting the suspect in this situation.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they’re aware of the situation at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more.