Lenoir City woman suspected of killing 3-year-old son dies in hospital

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Lenoir City woman who was hospitalized after allegedly killing her 3-year-old son and stabbing herself died Tuesday afternoon.

Ninth District Attorney Russell Johnson announced on Facebook that Melani Sue Brown, suspected in the killing of her 3-year-old son King Brown, died at UT Medical Center in Knoxville.

PREVIOUS: Lenoir City mother suspected in fatal stabbing of 3-year-old son

Authorities were investigating after 3-year-old King Brown was fatally stabbed at a Lenoir City apartment complex early Wednesday, March 11.

Law enforcement officials say King Brown’s grandmother found the child on the floor with a stab wound and began to administer CPR. Emergency Medical Services took over once they arrived at the scene. While this was happening, Melani Brown allegedly stabbed herself in the neck and chest in an attempt at suicide, a police official said.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

