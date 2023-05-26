LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Lenoir City woman is the only the second woman to win the LongHorn Steakhouse’s Steak Master Series.

Kylie Hall, who is a Grill Master at LongHorn Steakhouse in Farragut, was named the Steak Master Series Champion out of thousands of contestants nationwide, according to a release from LongHorn Steakhouse. Hall won a $15,000 grand prize in addition to the title of Steak Master Series Champion, according to the company release.

The win came after months of intense competition against other contestants who were invited to participate in the rigorous series of rounds to showcase their grilling expertise leading up to the championship.

Hall beat six other finalists in the championship held in Orlando Florida and became the sixth winner of the competition. The competition was scheduled to happen on May 25 according to sister station KSN.

“I’m both flabbergasted and elated that I won!” said Hall. “I knew I had the skillset, but I went up against the best in the nation and it was challenging. I hope this shows our guests how serious we are when it comes to grilling great steak at LongHorn.”

2023 LongHorn Steak Master Champion, Kylie Hall behind the grill. (LongHorn Steakhouse)

Kylie Hall, of Lenoir City, was named LongHorn’s 2023 Steak Master Champion(LongHorn Steakhouse)

Finalists from LongHorn’s Steak Masters Series. (LongHorn Steakhouse)

The release said Hall has worked for the company for seven years.

According to LongHorn Steakhouse, the other six competitors were also honored for their grilling prowess, ranking:

2nd Place: Marty Burroughs from Opelika, Ala.

3rd Place: Aidyn LoVetro from Wilmington, N.C.

4th Place Tie: Gerardo Contreras from Wichita, Kan.; Mary Jo Feller from Columbia, Mo.; Rudy Delcid from Hanover, Pa.; Bryan Castagna from Lake City, Fla.