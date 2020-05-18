Let there be trees! Drive-thru tree giveaway in Knoxville happening this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Every year, Keep Knoxville Beautiful and Trees Knoxville hand out trees to the community, a tradition even the novel coronavirus can’t stop, as this year will be a drive-thru giveaway.
This coming Saturday, on May 23, the organizations will host a drive-thru tree giveaway, handing out oak and chestnut seedlings and saplings.
This at the Knoxville Botanical Garden’s Center for Urban Renewal off of Boyd’s Bridge pike.
From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. you can stop by 2649 Boyds Bridge Pike and get a tree or two.
For the safety of the volunteers, you’re asked to stay in your car and wear a mask when you drive up.
Volunteers will be handing the tree bunches through the car window.
