Library dedicated to community pillar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Wednesday, a Knox County library held a dedication ceremony in honor of a lifelong supporter of the community.

The Knox County Commission dedicated the Norwood Branch Library in honor of Walter Lynn Dedmon, who passed away in March 2018.

He was an active library volunteer, a community activist, and a campaign consultant.

Redmon’s daughter, Renee Nichols, attended the dedication and said her father was an avid reader and the dedication ceremony was an honor.

While the name of the branch, located in North Knoxville, will remain “Norwood Library,” the building will be named for Redmon.