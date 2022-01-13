KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department used license plate reading technology to locate a missing 85-year-old man suffering from dementia.

KPD responded to a Dandridge Avenue home at 8 p.m. on Jan. 11. Officers were told the man was last seen at around 10:30 a.m. and was last in contact with his family at around 1:30 p.m. The man had reportedly left home in a gray Ford pickup truck.

KPD ran a search for the man’s vehicle through the license plate reader system. Officers stopped the truck on Neyland Drive at around 9:15 p.m. and escorted the man home. No medical attention was required and he was returned safely to his family.

“By having this technology at our disposal, we were not only able to quickly and safely locate a missing and endangered resident, but we were able to do so as efficiently as possible,” said Chief Eve Thomas.

This technology is being used to further enhance the public safety capabilities of the police department.