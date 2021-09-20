Lifelike dinosaur show coming to Knoxville in early November

Jurassic Quest at Knoxville Convention Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jurassic Quest is coming to Knoxville in early November to bring East Tennessee over 100 photorealistic dinosaurs for families and more to enjoy.

The event is set for Nov. 5-7 at the Knoxville Convention Center. Tickets start at $19, and more information can be found here.

  • Friday, Nov. 5 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 6 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 7 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

There will be over 100 lifelike dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, shows, interactive science and art activities, and more. The show says it’s one of the first indoor family “edutainment” shows to re-launch since the pandemic began.

