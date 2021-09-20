KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jurassic Quest is coming to Knoxville in early November to bring East Tennessee over 100 photorealistic dinosaurs for families and more to enjoy.
The event is set for Nov. 5-7 at the Knoxville Convention Center. Tickets start at $19, and more information can be found here.
- Lifelike dinosaur show coming to Knoxville in early November
- Photos: Not your normal Emmy ceremony
- Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination
- Tone-deaf, offensive and downright dull: The worst movies of the past 20 years, according to Metacritic
- Knoxville Symphony director to undergo treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma
- Friday, Nov. 5 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 6 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 7 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
There will be over 100 lifelike dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, shows, interactive science and art activities, and more. The show says it’s one of the first indoor family “edutainment” shows to re-launch since the pandemic began.