Lifestar helicopters responding to Loudon County crash with ‘several serious patients’

Authorities respond to crash on State Highway 444 near Saddle Dam in Loudon County Sept. 27, 2021. Photo: Loudon County Sheriff’s Office

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple Lifestar medical helicopters are responding to a traffic crash in Loudon County that has closed the highway Monday morning.

A crash on State Highway 444 near the Saddle Dam closed the roadway around 10:30 a.m., according to a post from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Multiple helicopters are in route to transport “several serious patients involved,” officials said.

No other details were immediately available.

