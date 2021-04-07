UPDATE: Child transported to local hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Claxton, per ACSO

CLAXTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County Sheriff’s Office reports a child has been transported to a local hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Claxton Wednesday night.
The Lifestar that was responding earlier has been canceled according to ACSO, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is now investigating this incident.
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office reports first responders are on the scene of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Edgemoor Road in front of the Breadbox store. That pedestrian is reportedly a minor.
Lifestar is responding to the scene, according to ACSO.
This is a developing story.