UPDATE: Child transported to local hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Claxton, per ACSO

CLAXTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County Sheriff’s Office reports a child has been transported to a local hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Claxton Wednesday night.

The Lifestar that was responding earlier has been canceled according to ACSO, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is now investigating this incident.

EARLIER: Lifestar responding to vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Claxton

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office reports first responders are on the scene of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Edgemoor Road in front of the Breadbox store. That pedestrian is reportedly a minor.

Lifestar is responding to the scene, according to ACSO.

This is a developing story.

