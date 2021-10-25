KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Light the Way 5K returns with a new course that takes runners through Dollywood not once but twice.

After the race was not able to take place in 2020, officials decided to find ways to improve the race. They looked at participant feedback from previous years and found people wanted more time running through the theme park and finishing medals for everyone. Both changes have been implemented for the 2021 race.

Light the Way 5K’s new route begins at Dollywood’s front gate area and runners will then travel through the theme park twice. Walkers will be able to follow the route for one loop around the park. Additionally, 2021 will be the first year that participants will go through Wildwood Grove, which opened in 2019. The race kicks off at 11 p.m. on November 12.

“It’s so exciting to be hosting runners at the Light the Way 5K, with an expanded course. The beauty of Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas festival combined with the challenge of a course that only a theme park can provide makes Light the Way a one-of-a-kind event for runners and walkers,” said Aaron Newberry, Executive Director of Share It Forward.

Proceeds from the event benefit Keep Sevier Beautiful and the Share It Forward program at Dollywood. KSB, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, focuses on recycling, litter prevention and beautifying public spaces. SIF is a non-profit organization that serves The Dollywood Company employees and their families through a variety of programs, it is primarily funded through employee donations which are matched dollar for dollar by The Dollywood Company.

“Most importantly, this event helps provide our non-profit organizations with financial assistance just before the holidays,” added Lisa Bryant, Executive Director of Keep Sevier Beautiful.

Pre-registration is encouraged as the race is limited to 1,500 participants. The registration is $50. Register online at www.lighttheway5k.net. Race day registration takes place from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. at Dollywood’s Splash Country on Nov. 12.