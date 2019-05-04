Local News

Lightning causes roof to catch fire at Farragut home

FARRAGUT, Tenn (WATE) - Rural Metro Fire responding to a house fire that was caused by lightning Saturday afternoon. 

At 1:04 p.m., Rural Metro arrived to the 500 block of Saddle Ridge Dr. in Farragut and found the roof on fire and large hole in the roof. 

There were no reported signs of fire inside the house, just in the attic and roof areas. No one was at home at the time of the fire, and there were no reported injuries. 

