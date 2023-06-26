KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews were at the scene of a house fire in West Knox County early Monday morning, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Rural Metro crews responded to the reported house fire around 3:42 a.m. in the 1200 block of Harvey Road. When they arrived to the scene, they found fire coming from the roof of the house. The residents were safely outside of the home.

he fire was quickly extinguished, and it was verified that there were no extensions of the fire although there was a hole in the roof at the highest peak,” Rural Metro Fire spokesperson Jeff Bagwell stated in an email update.

No injuries were reported and the cause “is likely a lightning strike as there were multiple at the time,” Bagwell said.