Lights On After School – Program showcases importance of having a safe place

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Northeast Tennessee organization is serving as a safe place to go for kids who come home from school with no one to greet them.

The After-School Alliance first created the National Lights On After School 20 years ago.

This to give students access to quality and affordable programs after class.

YMCA participates in the program and says students are given a snack, time to work on homework, and other enrichment activities.

The After-School Alliance says the program is paying off. FBI data shows after school programs are a great way to reduce crime and guide kids toward success.