Breaking News
Decatur, AL teen arrested in Knoxville on murder charges, victim identified as high school student

Lights On After School – Program showcases importance of having a safe place

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Northeast Tennessee organization is serving as a safe place to go for kids who come home from school with no one to greet them.

The After-School Alliance first created the National Lights On After School 20 years ago.

This to give students access to quality and affordable programs after class.

YMCA participates in the program and says students are given a snack, time to work on homework, and other enrichment activities.

The After-School Alliance says the program is paying off. FBI data shows after school programs are a great way to reduce crime and guide kids toward success.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories