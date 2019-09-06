It was lights out at the Unversity of Tennessee on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A construction-related electrical outage caused the power to go out at numerous buildings across the University of Tennessee campus Friday.
UT Facilities Services is evaluating the extent and cause, and working to bring buildings back online as quickly as possible, according to a university news release.
Some facilities are starting to be restored.
The university advised faculty to use discretion on whether to hold classes based.
The primary buildings impacted are:
Circuit LA1
11th Street Parking Garage
Blount Hall
Carriage House
Early Learning Center – Research & Practice
Fibers & Composites Manufacturing Facility
James D Hoskins Library
Jessie W. Harris Building
Law Complex Chilled Water Plant (serves Law, Blount, Panhellenic)
Law Complex: George C Taylor Wing
Law Complex: Law Library and Classroom
Mossman Building (13th and Cumberland)
Mossman Chilled Water Plant (serves Hoskins and Senter)
Panhellenic Building
Senter Hall
Circuit LA2
Ayres Hall
Dabney-Buehler Hall
Engineering Service Facility
John D. Tickle Engineering Buildin
Min H. Kao Electrical Engineering & Compex
Science and Engineering Building
SERF Chilled Water Plant (serves Dabney/Buehler, Min Kao, Dougherty, Ferris, Perkins (partial), Physics)
South College
Circuit LA3
Alumni Memorial Building
Austin Peay Building
Burchfiel Geography Building
Dougherty Engineering Building
Engineering and Sciences Annex
Ferris Hall
Hesler Biology Building and Greenhouse
Hesler Biology Chilled Water Plant (serves Hesler, Alumni, Burchfiel, Austin Peay, Ayres, South College)
Nielsen Physics Building
Perkins Hall
Walters Life Sciences Building
Circuit LA4
Dogwood Hall
Fred D. Brown Jr. Residence Hall
Laurel Residence Hall
Magnolia Hall
Orange Hall
Parking Garage – Holt and Volunteer G-7
Presidential Court
Reese Chilled Water Plant (serves Presidential, Reese, Carrick, Morrill)
Reese Hall
White Hall
Circuit LA7
Cowan Cottage
Frank G. Clement Hall
Strong Hall
Strong Hall Chilled Water Plant (serves Strong, Clement)
White Avenue Parking Garage