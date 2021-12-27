KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The lineup for the inaugural Southern Skies Music Festival has been announced. Grammy Award-winning Blues Traveler will headline the event.

The one-day event will feature six musical acts across two stages, food trucks, craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails, a maker market, and more. In addition to Blues Traveler, The Dirty Guv’nahs, Maggie Rose, The New Respects, Electric Darling, and Tennessee Power & Light will perform.

Tickets start at $45, or attendees can purchase a VIP ticket for $150. VIP tickets include access to a premium viewing area, hangout space with private bars and restrooms, festival merchandise, and more. Festival passes are on sale now at southernskiesmusicfestival.com.

The festival will be held May 14 in World’s Fair Park. Dogwood Arts, the Dirty Guv’nahs, and Born & Raised Productions have been working on Southern Skies since 2019 and after rescheduling twice due to COVID-19, they’re proud to finally be able to put on the festival and celebrate with the entire Knoxville community in 2022.

“We’ve been dreaming up a festival event in our hometown of Knoxville for nearly a decade,” said Dirty Guv’nahs frontman James Trimble. “This is the city that gave us a shot and supported our rock and roll dreams. Fifteen years later, we’re still at it. We’re still writing new songs and dreaming about how to bring people together for good through music.

“It is an absolute honor to work with Dogwood Arts as we officially launch Southern Skies Music Festival as an event that we intend to grow together for many years to come. We love their mission, creativity, and our shared authentic love for Knoxville. Can’t wait to see where this goes!”