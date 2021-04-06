LINK Scooters offering free rides for residents to vaccine appointments in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Need a ride to your vaccination appointment? One company is offering free rides with their two wheeled motor vehicles.

LINK Scooters is offering free e-scooter rides for residents to go to and from their vaccine appointment in Knoxville.

To sign up, fill out an eligibility form online at www.link.city/knoxville. Each resident headed to their vaccine appointment will have $20 credited to their account.

“I’m thankful that so many of our community partners, employers and faith leaders throughout Knoxville are united in enthusiastically encouraging vaccinations. Innovators such as LINK are finding new ways to make it easy and convenient. “Not only is a $20 LINK account credit a great incentive, but what better way to practice safe outdoor social distancing than to ride an e-scooter to your clinic or pharmacy?” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon

LINK operates around downtown, South Knoxville, Fort Sanders and the University of Tennessee campus.