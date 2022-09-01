KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Labor Day, most workers focus on celebrating their accomplishments and contributions to the community. The holiday falls on every first Monday of September.
Knoxville
- Location: 6221 Riverview Crossing Dr., Knoxville, Tenn.
- Time: 4-9 p.m.
- $45 car entry fee, proof of insurance required
Knoxville’s Labor Day Sunflower Project
- Location: Knoxville Botanical Gardens and Arboretum, 2743 Wimpole Ave B, Knoxville, Tenn.
- Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Pigeon Forge
- Location: 157 East Wears Valley Road, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
- Time: 7:30-9 p.m.
- $39 for adults, $34 for seniors/military, $10 for children under 12, $5 for an official magic wand, $15 for the DVD, “Magic You Can Do”
Dandridge
- Location: Lazy Acre Farms, 2563 E Hwy 25/70, Dandridge, Tenn.
- Time: Sept. 2 (4 p.m.) to Sept. 5 (12 p.m.)
- $35 (day pass), $55 (weekend pass), $75 (vendor fee)
Harriman
34th Annual Hooray for Harriman
- Location: 408 N Roane St. Harriman, Tenn.
- Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Oak Ridge
Oak Ridge Community Band Labor Day Concert
- Location: 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, Tenn.
- Time: 7-8:30 p.m.
Townsend
Joe & Janet Wood at Company Distilling Townsend
- Location: 8351 State Highway 73, Townsend, Tenn.
- Time: 6-8 p.m.