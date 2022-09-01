KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Labor Day, most workers focus on celebrating their accomplishments and contributions to the community. The holiday falls on every first Monday of September.

Knoxville

Labor Day Car Show

Location: 6221 Riverview Crossing Dr., Knoxville, Tenn.

Time: 4-9 p.m.

$45 car entry fee, proof of insurance required

Knoxville’s Labor Day Sunflower Project

Location: Knoxville Botanical Gardens and Arboretum, 2743 Wimpole Ave B, Knoxville, Tenn.

Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pigeon Forge

Best Family Magic Show

Location: 157 East Wears Valley Road, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Time: 7:30-9 p.m.

$39 for adults, $34 for seniors/military, $10 for children under 12, $5 for an official magic wand, $15 for the DVD, “Magic You Can Do”

Dandridge

Bare Bones Music Festival

Location: Lazy Acre Farms, 2563 E Hwy 25/70, Dandridge, Tenn.

Time: Sept. 2 (4 p.m.) to Sept. 5 (12 p.m.)

$35 (day pass), $55 (weekend pass), $75 (vendor fee)

Harriman

34th Annual Hooray for Harriman

Location: 408 N Roane St. Harriman, Tenn.

Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

Oak Ridge

Oak Ridge Community Band Labor Day Concert

Location: 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, Tenn.

Time: 7-8:30 p.m.

Townsend

Joe & Janet Wood at Company Distilling Townsend

Location: 8351 State Highway 73, Townsend, Tenn.

Time: 6-8 p.m.