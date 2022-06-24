TENNESSEE (WATE) — East Tennessee Family Fun provided different locations across the region to enjoy the fireworks for the 4th of July.

Gatlinburg

First Independence Day Parade in the Nation

Where: Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN

Time 12 a.m.

Free

Gatlinburg’s July 4th Fireworks Finale

Where: Downtown Gatlinburg

Time: 11:00-11:30 p.m.

Free

Knoxville

City of Knoxville’s Festival on the 4th

Where: World’s Fair Park, 525 Henley St., Knoxville, TN

Time: 5-10 p.m.

Free

Fourth of July on Mabry’s Hill

Where: Marby-Hazen House and Bethel Cemetery, 1711 Dandridge Ave., Knoxville, TN

Time: 5-10 p.m.

Adults ages 16 and up ($15); Children between ages 5-15 ($5); Members of Mabry-Hazen House ($10); Children under the age of 5

Celebration of the Declaration of Independence

Where: James White’s Fort, 205 E Hill Ave., Knoxville, TN

Time: 10-11:30 a.m.

Free

Farragut Independence Day Parade

Where: From the intersection of Kingston Pike/Stadium Drive to Boring Road

Time: 9:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Free

Lenior City

Lenoir City 4th of July Parade

Where: Broadway – “C” Street to South Grand Street, Lenior City

Time: 11 a.m.

Free

Morristown

Cherokee Park Fireworks

Where: Cherokee Park Rd., Morristown, TN

Time: 9:45 p.m.

Free

Norris

Norris Day

Where: Norris Commons, Norris, TN

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Free

Townsend

Townsend Fireworks

Where: Field next to Highland Manor Inn & Conference Center, 7766 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Free

Kingston

Smokin’ the Water July 4th Festival

Where: Kingston City Park, 333 W Race St, Kingston, TN

Time: 12:30 a.m.

Free