TENNESSEE (WATE) — East Tennessee Family Fun provided different locations across the region to enjoy the fireworks for the 4th of July.

Gatlinburg

First Independence Day Parade in the Nation

  • Where: Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN
  • Time 12 a.m.
  • Free

Gatlinburg’s July 4th Fireworks Finale

  • Where: Downtown Gatlinburg
  • Time: 11:00-11:30 p.m.
  • Free

Knoxville

City of Knoxville’s Festival on the 4th

  • Where: World’s Fair Park, 525 Henley St., Knoxville, TN
  • Time: 5-10 p.m.
  • Free

Fourth of July on Mabry’s Hill

  • Where: Marby-Hazen House and Bethel Cemetery, 1711 Dandridge Ave., Knoxville, TN
  • Time: 5-10 p.m.
  • Adults ages 16 and up ($15); Children between ages 5-15 ($5); Members of Mabry-Hazen House ($10); Children under the age of 5

Celebration of the Declaration of Independence

  • Where: James White’s Fort, 205 E Hill Ave., Knoxville, TN
  • Time: 10-11:30 a.m.
  • Free

Farragut Independence Day Parade

  • Where: From the intersection of Kingston Pike/Stadium Drive to Boring Road
  • Time: 9:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
  • Free

Lenior City

Lenoir City 4th of July Parade

  • Where: Broadway – “C” Street to South Grand Street, Lenior City
  • Time: 11 a.m.
  • Free

Morristown

Cherokee Park Fireworks

  • Where: Cherokee Park Rd., Morristown, TN
  • Time: 9:45 p.m.
  • Free

Norris

Norris Day

  • Where: Norris Commons, Norris, TN
  • Time: 9:30 p.m.
  • Free

Townsend

Townsend Fireworks

  • Where: Field next to Highland Manor Inn & Conference Center, 7766 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy
  • Time: 9:30 p.m.
  • Free

Kingston

Smokin’ the Water July 4th Festival

  • Where: Kingston City Park, 333 W Race St, Kingston, TN 
  • Time: 12:30 a.m.
  • Free