LIST: Closed roads throughout Knoxville/Knox County due to flooding Monday night

UPDATE: The Knoxville Police confirmed Tuesday that all flooded roads in Knoxville are back open after heavy rains in East Tennessee on Monday night.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – WATE 6 On Your Side worked to reach out to local first responders to compile a list of closed roads throughout the Knoxville and Knox County area due to Monday night’s severe weather and flooding.
As of Monday night around 11 p.m., local authorities are reporting the following:
Knoxville Police Department:
- Piney Grove Church Road at Robinson Road
- Papermill at Papermill Place Way
- S. Northshore at Lyons View Pike
- 8000 Gleason Drive
- 8200 Kingston Pike
- 6800 Middlebrook Pike
- Papermill at Weisgarber
- Papermill at Old Weisgarber
- Old Weisgarber at Brookvale Lane
- Papermill at Westfield
- 1500 Downtown West
- Gleason at Montvue
- Papermill at Westfield
- Northshore at Woodburn
- 130 N. Northshore
- N. Cedar Bluff at Executive Park
- 500 Buckeye Drive
- Weisgarber under I-40
- 7200 Deane Hill Drive
- Cross Park at Bridewater
- S. Northshore at Erin
- Fox Lonas Road at Cedar Bluff
Rural Metro:
- Joe Hinton Road
- Robinson Road
- They also report the Cedar Bluff area in general is seeing flooding.
