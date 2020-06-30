LIST: Closed roads throughout Knoxville/Knox County due to flooding Monday night

UPDATE: The Knoxville Police confirmed Tuesday that all flooded roads in Knoxville are back open after heavy rains in East Tennessee on Monday night.

UPDATE: All flooded roads are back open. https://t.co/X8Pszlq1xa — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) June 30, 2020

Note: This story will be updated Tuesday morning when additional information is shared by authorities.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – WATE 6 On Your Side worked to reach out to local first responders to compile a list of closed roads throughout the Knoxville and Knox County area due to Monday night’s severe weather and flooding.

As of Monday night around 11 p.m., local authorities are reporting the following:

Knoxville Police Department:

Piney Grove Church Road at Robinson Road

Papermill at Papermill Place Way

S. Northshore at Lyons View Pike

8000 Gleason Drive

8200 Kingston Pike

6800 Middlebrook Pike

Papermill at Weisgarber

Papermill at Old Weisgarber

Old Weisgarber at Brookvale Lane

Papermill at Westfield

1500 Downtown West

Gleason at Montvue

Papermill at Westfield

Northshore at Woodburn

130 N. Northshore

N. Cedar Bluff at Executive Park

500 Buckeye Drive

Weisgarber under I-40

7200 Deane Hill Drive

Cross Park at Bridewater

S. Northshore at Erin

Fox Lonas Road at Cedar Bluff

Rural Metro:

Joe Hinton Road

Robinson Road

They also report the Cedar Bluff area in general is seeing flooding.

There have been reports of flooded roads at the below locations in Knoxville. Please avoid these areas and do not attempt to drive through floodwater. pic.twitter.com/B9Hs41k2Kj — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) June 30, 2020

