GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Two roads will be closed during the Gatlinburg 4th of July Midnight Parade late Sunday, July 3 to mid Monday, July 4.

Gatlinburg Police Department will close the two southbound lanes of Highway 321 East Parkway from Food City to Little House of Pancakes at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 3.

The parade will start at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, July 4 at the intersection of US Highway 321 East Parkway and Baskins Creek Bypass. The route continues south on Highway 441/Parkway at traffic light no. 3 and ends at traffic light no. 10 at the intersection of Highway 441 Parkway and Ski Mountain Road.

Prior to the parade, traffic on Highway 321 East Parkway will be stopped at 11:25 p.m. Traffic going north on Highway 441 will be re-routed from the National Park to the Gatlinburg bypass at 11:15 p.m.

Traffic will stop during the parade at 11:40 p.m. and resume at the end of the parade.

